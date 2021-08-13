(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Another dead body was found on the site of Russia's Mi-8 helicopter crash in the country's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

The aircraft crashed into the Kuril Lake on Thursday. It was carrying three crew members and 13 passengers, including a child. Eight people were rescued, two of them are in intensive care unit.

Four people were unharmed.

"The helicopter was found in the lake, at a depth of 110 meters [360 feet]. A body of a female passenger was also found. We are considering the technical possibility to take the helicopter out of the water. In addition, we are interrogating victims, employees of Vitaz-Aero that assisted flight navigation, and the director of Tourist company who organized the trip," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.