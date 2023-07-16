Open Menu

One More Drone Shot Down Over Sevastopol - Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 09:20 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) Another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been shot down over Manganari cape in the Russian port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

In the early hours of Sunday, Razvozhayev said on Telegram that Russian air defense systems and naval forces were repelling a drone attack, involving a total of eight UAVs, on Sevastopol over the sea around Cape Khersones, Sevastopol Bay and Balaklava.

There were no casualties or damage.

"According to updated data, another drone was shot down near Cape Manganari. In total, two UAVs were shot down overnight and five were suppressed by electronic warfare forces. Two surface drones were also destroyed in the outer roadstead," the governor said on Telegram on Sunday morning.

