One More Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Off New Caledonia Coast - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake was registered on late Wednesday off the coast of New Caledonia, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

On Wednesday, a series of tremors - with the magnitude ranging from 5.0 to 7.7 - was recorded outside the coast of New Caledonia. A tsunami alert was declared following that.

The earthquake was recorded at 21:23 GMT, with the tremor's epicenter located 427 kilometers (265 miles) east of the town of Vao on the island of Pines at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There is no information about any damages and victims caused by the earthquake.

New Caledonia is located in a seismologically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.