UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One More Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Off New Caledonia Coast - US Geological Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 03:50 AM

One More Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Off New Caledonia Coast - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake was registered on late Wednesday off the coast of New Caledonia, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

On Wednesday, a series of tremors - with the magnitude ranging from 5.0 to 7.7 - was recorded outside the coast of New Caledonia. A tsunami alert was declared following that.

The earthquake was recorded at 21:23 GMT, with the tremor's epicenter located 427 kilometers (265 miles) east of the town of Vao on the island of Pines at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There is no information about any damages and victims caused by the earthquake.

New Caledonia is located in a seismologically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Alert From

Recent Stories

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

4 hours ago

Thousands of Vulnerable People Left Unshielded Aga ..

3 hours ago

Europe Once Again Divided Over Borrell's Performan ..

3 hours ago

EU to Work With US, UK on Coordinating Relations W ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.