One of 2 Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan on Tuesday Was German National - Pentagon

(@imziishan)

One of two US soldiers killed in combat in the Uruzgan province in Afghanistan on June 25 was a German national, the Department of Defense said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) One of two US soldiers killed in combat in the Uruzgan province in Afghanistan on June 25 was a German national, the Department of Defense said in a statement on Thursday.

"Master Sergeant Micheal Riley, 32, of Heilbronn, Germany. Riley was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colorado," the statement said.

The Defense Department noted the second soldier killed in Uruzgan province was Sgt. James Johnston, 24, from the US state of New York.

"Both soldiers died June 25, 2019 as a result of wounds sustained from small arms fire while engaged in combat operations. The incident is under investigation," the release said.

At least six US service members have been killed in Afghanistan in 2019, according to published reports.