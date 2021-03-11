UrduPoint.com
One Of 3 Launches Of Proton Rockets Scheduled For This Year Postponed To 2022 - Sources

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:40 AM

One of 3 Launches of Proton Rockets Scheduled for This Year Postponed to 2022 - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with the Luch-5 relay satellite, which was initially scheduled for 2021, has been postponed to the next year, two sources in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

In December, a source told Sputnik that in 2021, Russia planned to launch three Proton carrier rockets: with the Nauka ("Science") module for the International Space Station, two Express telecommunications satellites, and the Luch-5 relay satellite.

"The launch of Luch-5 has been postponed to 2022," one of the sources said.

Another source has confirmed this information.

More Stories From World

