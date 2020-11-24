MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) One of the four power units at Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant has shut down automatically, operator Rosenergoatom said on Tuesday, adding that an investigation has begun before the power unit resumes operations.

"On November 24, the third power unit of the Kursk nuclear power plant was shut down by an automatic process ... the power unit will be brought back into operation after the reasons for the shutdown are investigated and rectified," Rosenergoatom, the operator of all nuclear power plants in Russia, said on Telegram.

The remaining three power units at the Kursk plant are still functioning, the operator said.

Earlier in the day, a power unit at the Rostov nuclear power plant also shut down as the result of an automatic process, Rosenergoatom said.

The Kursk power plant is the largest source of electricity for the region surrounding the city bearing the same name. The facility, which underwent significant modernization from 1994 to 2009, is located approximately 25 miles southwest of the city of Kursk.

In 2018, construction began on the Kursk II nuclear power plant, which is expected to replace the existing Kursk plant. The future facility will use VVER-TOI power units.