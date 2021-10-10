(@FahadShabbir)

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) One of the engines of the L-410 plane that crashed in Russia's Tatarstan has failed, Rustam Minnikhanov, the region's head, said on Sunday.

The incident took place early on Sunday shortly after the aircraft took off from Menzelinsk.

According to the latest data by the Russian health ministry, 16 people have been killed in the incident, six others are hospitalized.

"According to the information that I received, the plane took off. At an altitude of 70 meters (3.3 feet), the pilots reported that one left engine had failed and asked for an emergency landing," Minnikhanov said.

October 11 was declared a day of mourning in Tatarstan.