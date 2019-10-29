UrduPoint.com
One Of EU's Most Wanted Criminals Arrested In South Spain - National Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 06:50 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) One of Europe's most wanted criminals was arrested in Spain's southern Malaga province, one year after he fled Luxembourg, Spain's National Police said Tuesday.

The man was arrested in the Andalusia city of Marbella, where he was celebrating his birthday. The police said the detained man was in possession of false documents at the time of arrest.

According to Spain's Europa Press, the man was Luxembourg's most wanted fugitive, as he was involved in a violent attack and armed robbery on the UK-based G4S multinational security services company's office in Luxembourg City in April 2013.

After he was sentenced to 22 years in a Luxembourgian prison in January 2018, the man fled the country, and subsequently placed on Europe's Most Wanted list.

