One of Expelled Russian Diplomats Will Leave Bulgaria After Recovering From COVID- Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) One of the two Russian diplomats whom Bulgaria declared persona non grata over alleged spying activities will leave Sofia on Thursday, while the second person will leave immediately after recovering from the coronavirus, the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria told Sputnik.

On March 22, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declared two diplomatic staffers of the Russian Embassy in Sofia persona non grata and gave them 72 hours to leave the country.

"One diplomat will leave the country within 72 hours, as it has been stated," the embassy said, specifying that this will happen on Thursday afternoon.

"The second diplomat is currently having coronavirus. An agreement was reached with Bulgarian authorities that he will leave the country as soon as he receives a negative PCR test," the embassy added.