One of Former FARC Leaders Threatens Colombian President With Death - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) One of the former leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), known as Jesus Santrich, is threatening to kill President Ivan Duque, NTN24 reported.

The tv channel has a video of Santrich saying: "Memento mori, Duque" ("Remember death"). The video was recorded on February 13.

The FARC was created in 1964 as the military wing of the local Communist Party to fight to build the "New Colombia" - a society of social justice and equality. The ranks of the group consisted of up to 20,000 fighters.

The authorities and the rebels spent a long time negotiating peace, which ended with the signing of a peace agreement. In 2017, on the basis of the FARC, the Common Revolutionary Alternative Force political party was officially created.