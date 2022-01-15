One of Hackers Arrested in Russia Responsible for Colonial Pipeline Attack - US Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) One of the individuals arrested in Russia's takedown of the Revil hacking group was responsible for the attack on US Colonial Pipeline last Spring, a senior Biden administration official said.

"We understand that one of the individuals who was arrested today was responsible for the attack against Colonial Pipeline last Spring," the official said during a press briefing on Friday. "I don't speak for the Kremlin's motives, but we're pleased with these initial actions."