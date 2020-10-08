UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Of Injured Kyrgyz Protesters In A Coma - Doctors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

One of Injured Kyrgyz Protesters in a Coma - Doctors

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Dozens of people are being hospitalized with various injuries following the violent post-election protests in the Kyrgyz capital city, with at least one in a comatose state, Sputnik Kyrgyzstan learned from the Bishkek Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics on Thursday,

"We have a total of 88 injured victims, of whom ten were already transferred from the intensive care unit to the wards. One patient remains in critical condition ” coma," the center's director, Sabyrbek Jumabekov, said.

Mass protests erupted in the post-Soviet Central Asian republic on Monday in response to what many considered an unfair general election. Protesters, led by supporters of the parties which failed to pass the threshold for winning seats in the parliament, clashed with law enforcement and stormed the parliament building, which also serves as the office of the Kyrgyz presidents.

Ex-Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov stepped down on Tuesday, and has been replaced by opposition politician, Sadyr Japarov. In a sign of  a split in the ranks of Kyrgyz opposition, some of the parties have refused to recognize Japarov. The dissenters formed an opposition council, called for the president's impeachment and dissolution parliament and vowed to elect another prime minister.

The violent unrest in Kyrgyzstan has left one person killed and more than 1,000 people injured.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Parliament Split Bishkek Kyrgyzstan From Asia Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Trustees o ..

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Exe ..

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Governors ..

27 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

27 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Kuwait&#039;s new Crown Pr ..

42 minutes ago

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.