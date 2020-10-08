One of Injured Kyrgyz Protesters in a Coma - Doctors

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Dozens of people are being hospitalized with various injuries following the violent post-election protests in the Kyrgyz capital city, with at least one in a comatose state, Sputnik Kyrgyzstan learned from the Bishkek Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics on Thursday,

"We have a total of 88 injured victims, of whom ten were already transferred from the intensive care unit to the wards. One patient remains in critical condition ” coma," the center's director, Sabyrbek Jumabekov, said.

Mass protests erupted in the post-Soviet Central Asian republic on Monday in response to what many considered an unfair general election. Protesters, led by supporters of the parties which failed to pass the threshold for winning seats in the parliament, clashed with law enforcement and stormed the parliament building, which also serves as the office of the Kyrgyz presidents.

Ex-Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov stepped down on Tuesday, and has been replaced by opposition politician, Sadyr Japarov. In a sign of a split in the ranks of Kyrgyz opposition, some of the parties have refused to recognize Japarov. The dissenters formed an opposition council, called for the president's impeachment and dissolution parliament and vowed to elect another prime minister.

The violent unrest in Kyrgyzstan has left one person killed and more than 1,000 people injured.