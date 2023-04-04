One of IS Leaders Responsible for Planning Attacks in Europe Eliminated in Syria - CENTCOM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) One of the ISIS (a terrorist group banned in Russia) leaders responsible for plotting attacks in Europe has been killed in a unilateral strike by the US in Syria, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

"U.S. Central Command forces commanded a unilateral strike in Syria killing Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, an ISIS senior leader, on April 3rd.

Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS," CENTCOM said in a statement shared on Twitter.

No civilians were killed or injured as a result of the US strike, the command said.

"The death of Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri will temporarily disrupt the organization's ability to plot external attacks," the statement added.