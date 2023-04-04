UrduPoint.com

One Of IS Leaders Responsible For Planning Attacks In Europe Eliminated In Syria - CENTCOM

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 10:50 AM

One of IS Leaders Responsible for Planning Attacks in Europe Eliminated in Syria - CENTCOM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) One of the ISIS (a terrorist group banned in Russia) leaders responsible for plotting attacks in Europe has been killed in a unilateral strike by the US in Syria, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

"U.S. Central Command forces commanded a unilateral strike in Syria killing Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, an ISIS senior leader, on April 3rd.

Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS," CENTCOM said in a statement shared on Twitter.

No civilians were killed or injured as a result of the US strike, the command said.

"The death of Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri will temporarily disrupt the organization's ability to plot external attacks," the statement added.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Syria Russia Europe Twitter ISIS April

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.