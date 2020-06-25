One of Largest Japanese Travel Companies Closes About 17% of Its Offices in Country - NHK

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) One of Japan's largest travel companies H.I.S. decided to close 80-90 out of its 530 offices in the country, the NHK television channel reported citing the company.

The company occupies a niche of economy class group tours, and is also engaged in the sale of airline tickets.

The closure of 80-90 out of 530 offices, which is 16-17 percent, was caused by the fact that according to the financial report of the company, for six months the losses amounted to 3.4 billion Yen (about $31 million) due to cancellation of tours over the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).