One Of Last Rwanda Genocide Fugitives Confirmed Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 07:15 PM

One of last Rwanda genocide fugitives confirmed dead

Aloys Ndimbati, one of the last remaining fugitives wanted over the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, has been confirmed dead, international prosecutors said Tuesday, almost three decades after his demise

Aloys Ndimbati, one of the last remaining fugitives wanted over the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, has been confirmed dead, international prosecutors said Tuesday, almost three decades after his demise.

A survivors' group said news of his death was welcome but voiced disappointment that he would never face justice and said there should be greater efforts to hunt down fugitives.

Ndimbati was indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) on seven counts relating to the genocide, which saw around 800,000 people, most of them Tutsis, slaughtered over 100 days.

The Office of the Prosecutor at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals -- the successor to the UN tribunal -- said it concluded "following a comprehensive and challenging investigation" that Ndimbati died around the end of June 1997.

"No reliable and corroborated evidence of him being alive after that time has been identified," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It said the exact circumstances of his death in Gatore in southeastern Rwanda had not been determined "owing to the confusion and absence of order at the time".

