UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Of Leaders Of Ethiopia's TPLF Surrenders To Authorities - Gov't Fact-Checker

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:54 PM

One of Leaders of Ethiopia's TPLF Surrenders to Authorities - Gov't Fact-Checker

One of the leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), an Ethiopian movement which is in rebellion against the country's federal government, has surrendered herself to the authorities, a government fact-checking service said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) One of the leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), an Ethiopian movement which is in rebellion against the country's federal government, has surrendered herself to the authorities, a government fact-checking service said on Tuesday.

"One of the 9 Executive Committee leaders of the TPLF, Keria Ibrahim, has surrendered to Federal forces. IKeria Ibrahim held one of the key federal government posts as Former Speaker of the House of Federation until her resignation to join the clique in Mekelle," the Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check service said on Twitter.

The hostilities in Ethiopia began earlier in the month after the federal government had accused the TPLF, the ruling party of the Tigray province, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it.

Last week, the federal government declared an assault on the region's capital of Mekelle after the TPLF had refused its 72-hour ultimatum to surrender.

Related Topics

Twitter Ethiopia Government

Recent Stories

NATO Welcomes US-Russia Dialogue on Extension of N ..

1 minute ago

Minister proposes PML-N, PPP to resign from Sindh, ..

1 minute ago

AIDS awareness event conducted at NHMP HQ

1 minute ago

Election Commission of Pakistan meeting held to di ..

1 minute ago

Special monitoring teams constituted to rid people ..

35 minutes ago

COVID-19 spreading in country through PDM gatherin ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.