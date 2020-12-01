One of the leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), an Ethiopian movement which is in rebellion against the country's federal government, has surrendered herself to the authorities, a government fact-checking service said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) One of the leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), an Ethiopian movement which is in rebellion against the country's federal government, has surrendered herself to the authorities, a government fact-checking service said on Tuesday.

"One of the 9 Executive Committee leaders of the TPLF, Keria Ibrahim, has surrendered to Federal forces. IKeria Ibrahim held one of the key federal government posts as Former Speaker of the House of Federation until her resignation to join the clique in Mekelle," the Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check service said on Twitter.

The hostilities in Ethiopia began earlier in the month after the federal government had accused the TPLF, the ruling party of the Tigray province, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it.

Last week, the federal government declared an assault on the region's capital of Mekelle after the TPLF had refused its 72-hour ultimatum to surrender.