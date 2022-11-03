One of Missiles Launched by North Korea Could Have Been Intercontinental Missile - Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) One of the missiles launched by Pyongyang on Thursday morning could have been an intercontinental ballistic missile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

"North Korea has conducted several missile launches. We are not ruling out the possibility that one of them could have been an intercontinental missile," Kishida told journalists.

The Yonhap news agency reported earlier on Thursday that North Korea has launched one long-range ballistic missile and two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

One of the missiles was believed to have passed over the Japanese prefectures of Niigata, Yamagata, and Miyagi as the J-Alert early warning system went off in a number of regions, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported, adding that people were urged to hide in shelters.

However, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada refuted media reports saying that the missile could have fallen in the Sea of Japan as it had disappeared there.