MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The opposition Nigerien Democratic Movement for an African Federation has supported the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland formed by the coup participants, the party said in a statement on Sunday.

"We support the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland and invite people of Niger to support it as long as its members remain true to the reasons that prompted them to seize state power," the opposition party said in a statement, as quoted by the ActuNiger news portal.

The party noted that it is impossible to predict the intentions of the rebels, but it welcomes the peaceful resolution of the situation.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.