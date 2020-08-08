(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) A pilot died, as an Air India plane went off the runway in the Indian state of Kerala, former Tourism Minister of State Alphons Kannanthanam said Friday.

"Air India Express skids off the run way at Kozhikode, front portion splits , pilot dies and lots of passengers injured .

All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn't catch fire," the ex-minister wrote on Twitter.

According to media reports, more than 30 passengers of the plane were hospitalized. The plane reportedly split into two parts.