One Of Prison Guards Taken Hostage In France's North-West Released - Reports

One of Prison Guards Taken Hostage in France's North-West Released - Reports

The female prison guard who was earlier taken hostage in France's north-western commune of Conde-sur-Sarthe was released, her male colleague is not free yet, BFMTV reported on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The female prison guard who was earlier taken hostage in France's north-western commune of Conde-sur-Sarthe was released, her male colleague is not free yet, BFMTV reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder took the prison guards hostage. The male guard was wounded in the eye.

The prisoner wants his sentence to be reconsidered.

More Stories From World

