The female prison guard who was earlier taken hostage in France's north-western commune of Conde-sur-Sarthe was released, her male colleague is not free yet, BFMTV reported on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The female prison guard who was earlier taken hostage in France's north-western commune of Conde-sur-Sarthe was released, her male colleague is not free yet, BFMTV reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder took the prison guards hostage. The male guard was wounded in the eye.

The prisoner wants his sentence to be reconsidered.