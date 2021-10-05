One Of Prison Guards Taken Hostage In France's North-West Released - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:40 PM
The female prison guard who was earlier taken hostage in France's north-western commune of Conde-sur-Sarthe was released, her male colleague is not free yet, BFMTV reported on Tuesday
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The female prison guard who was earlier taken hostage in France's north-western commune of Conde-sur-Sarthe was released, her male colleague is not free yet, BFMTV reported on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, a man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder took the prison guards hostage. The male guard was wounded in the eye.
The prisoner wants his sentence to be reconsidered.