One Of Suspected Kazan School Attackers Was Detained, Another One Eliminated - Source
Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 02:05 PM
One of the suspected persons behind the deadly school shooting in Russia's Kazan was detained, the second one was eliminated, a source in Tatarstan's law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) One of the suspected persons behind the deadly school shooting in Russia's Kazan was detained, the second one was eliminated, a source in Tatarstan's law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"One shooter was detained, the second one was eliminated," the source said.
The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that a counter-terror operation regime was introduced in the area around the school.