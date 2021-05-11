One of Suspected Kazan School Attackers Was Detained, Another One Eliminated - Source

One of the suspected persons behind the deadly school shooting in Russia's Kazan was detained, the second one was eliminated, a source in Tatarstan's law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) One of the suspected persons behind the deadly school shooting in Russia's Kazan was detained, the second one was eliminated, a source in Tatarstan's law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"One shooter was detained, the second one was eliminated," the source said.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that a counter-terror operation regime was introduced in the area around the school.