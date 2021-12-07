UrduPoint.com

One Of Suspects In Murder Of Saudi Journalist Khashoggi Detained In France - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 08:49 PM

A suspect in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was detained in France on Tuesday, French broadcaster RTL reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) A suspect in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was detained in France on Tuesday, French broadcaster RTL reported.

According to the publication, the detained suspect is Khalid al-Otaibi, an alleged member of the "commandos" who could have committed the murder of the Saudi journalist at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

Khashoggi was killed in October 2018 in Istanbul at the Saudi Arabian consulate. Initially, the Saudi authorities denied his disappearance in the diplomatic mission, but some time after the appearance of video and audio recordings, they were forced to admit that the journalist had been killed "as a result of a quarrel with consular officials." The Turkish police were never able to find his body.

