(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) The Syrian Defense Ministry said on Sunday one of its accounts on the Telegram messaging app had been hacked and subsequently deleted.

"One of the accounts of the Ministry of Defense of the Syrian Arab Republic in the Telegram application has been hacked," the ministry said in a statement.

The hacked account had been deleted, while the other Telegram accounts associated with the Syrian Defense Ministry had been suspended, the statement read. The ministry asked followers of its social media to beware of fake accounts on any app and named its website as the department's official online source of news.

On April 6, the Syrian government's channel on Telegram experienced a similar hacker attack.