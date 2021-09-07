(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Japanese Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono may receive backing from one of his main rivals for the prime minister's chair, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who may throw his hat into the ring and instruct his supporters to vote for Kono instead, the Asahi Shimbun broadcaster reported on Monday

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga confirmed on Friday he would not be running for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in September, which is tantamount to resignation. So far, only one former Foreign Minister, Fumio Kishida, has officially announced his candidacy.

Meanwhile, the polls have Kono as the most popular among prospective candidates, followed by Ishiba.

If Ishiba, who is popular with the party rank and file, gives his votes to Kono, it will give a significant boost to the latter.

The former defense minister has not yet made a decision, however, while Kono is scheduled to hold a press conference in the second part of the week.

The LDP will hold a leadership election on September 29, ahead of a general election that is scheduled to take place no later than October 21.