'One Of The Last': Handmade Bagpipes A Dying Art In Scotland
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Highland bagpipe is an integral part of Scottish culture and history, famous for its distinctive, powerful sound that even accompanied troops as they landed in northern France on D-Day.
But the wind instrument is slowly growing silent as demand dwindles and machine-made bagpipes replace traditionally crafted ones, consigning their use to largely ceremonial occasions.
Just off Edinburgh's historic Royal Mile, which sweeps down from the city's imposing castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, is a faded storefront sign for artisan bagpipe maker Kilberry Bagpipes.
Inside, Ruari Black is one of only a few remaining craftsmen in Edinburgh who knows how to make the instrument by hand.
"At Kilberry, we're one of the last artisan bagpipe makers -- certainly in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland -- but probably all around the world," Black told AFP as he shaped a pipe with a lathe.
"It's got a big sound, it'll fill a room," said Black, describing the nine stages it takes to make the intricate instrument.
After boring and shaping the pipes, they are fitted with mounts and ferrules before adding the finishing touches and setting up the components.
The whole process takes around a week, with the craftsmen working on multiple bagpipes at the same time.
The finished product has "our distinct sound", according to Black. "Every set, we're striving to have that consistency across, to make sure they're sounding the same."
Each handmade set also has "its character, in terms of looks, in terms of feel", making it attractive to customers from around the world, he added.
The current wait time for an artisan Highland bagpipe is two years on Kilberry's website.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From World
-
Charles expresses 'great joy' at being back in Australia39 seconds ago
-
Prabowo Subianto: ex-general who marched to Indonesia presidency43 seconds ago
-
Young, Ravindra guide New Zealand to first win in India for 36 years11 minutes ago
-
New Zealand record first Test win in India for 36 years11 minutes ago
-
Harris turns 60, but prefers to talk about Trump's age31 minutes ago
-
Golf: LPGA BMW Ladies Championship scores31 minutes ago
-
Dock walkway collapse kills 7 in US state of Georgia31 minutes ago
-
Clallam County: The last bellwether in the US election51 minutes ago
-
Hurricane set to hit Cuba amid national blackout2 hours ago
-
Norris delighted after beating Verstappen for US pole2 hours ago
-
Dock walkway collapse kills 7 in US state of Georgia2 hours ago
-
Pakistan shines at SIAL Paris 20242 hours ago