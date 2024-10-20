Open Menu

'One Of The Last': Handmade Bagpipes A Dying Art In Scotland

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM

'One of the last': handmade bagpipes a dying art in Scotland

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Highland bagpipe is an integral part of Scottish culture and history, famous for its distinctive, powerful sound that even accompanied troops as they landed in northern France on D-Day.

But the wind instrument is slowly growing silent as demand dwindles and machine-made bagpipes replace traditionally crafted ones, consigning their use to largely ceremonial occasions.

Just off Edinburgh's historic Royal Mile, which sweeps down from the city's imposing castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, is a faded storefront sign for artisan bagpipe maker Kilberry Bagpipes.

Inside, Ruari Black is one of only a few remaining craftsmen in Edinburgh who knows how to make the instrument by hand.

"At Kilberry, we're one of the last artisan bagpipe makers -- certainly in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland -- but probably all around the world," Black told AFP as he shaped a pipe with a lathe.

"It's got a big sound, it'll fill a room," said Black, describing the nine stages it takes to make the intricate instrument.

After boring and shaping the pipes, they are fitted with mounts and ferrules before adding the finishing touches and setting up the components.

The whole process takes around a week, with the craftsmen working on multiple bagpipes at the same time.

The finished product has "our distinct sound", according to Black. "Every set, we're striving to have that consistency across, to make sure they're sounding the same."

Each handmade set also has "its character, in terms of looks, in terms of feel", making it attractive to customers from around the world, he added.

The current wait time for an artisan Highland bagpipe is two years on Kilberry's website.

Related Topics

World France Same Edinburgh All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

15 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

15 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

15 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

15 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

16 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

16 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

16 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

16 hours ago

More Stories From World