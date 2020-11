One of Those Injured in Vienna Terrorist Attack Died in Hospital - Mayor

One of those injured in terrorist attack in Vienna died in hospital, Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig said at a press conference

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) One of those injured in terrorist attack in Vienna died in hospital, Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig said at a press conference.

"One person died in a Vienna hospital, 10 people were discharged. Another 13 people are still hospitalized, three of them are in critical condition. Four people have been stabilized," Ludwig said.