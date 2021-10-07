One of Two Russian Sailors Detained in France Taken Into Custody - Russian Embassy

One of the Russian sailors detained on the ship in the French port of Dunkirk was taken into custody, the second was released on recognizance not to leave, but the investigative actions continue, the press service of the diplomatic mission told RIA Novosti

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) One of the Russian sailors detained on the ship in the French port of Dunkirk was taken into custody, the second was released on recognizance not to leave, but the investigative actions continue, the press service of the diplomatic mission told RIA Novosti.

On Tuesday, AFP reported that authorities of the French port of Dunkirk had detained the ship's crew, including two Russian sailors, as they found more than a tonne of cocaine on board.

"We keep under control the situation with the Russian seamen detained on the ship in the port of Dunkirk.

According to the French competent authorities, one of them was taken into custody, the second was released on recognizance not to leave. However, in relation to both, investigative actions are ongoing," the embassy said.

They noted that the rest of the information is not disclosed by the authorities in the interests of the investigation.

"We will continue to take necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of Russian citizens," the Russian embassy stressed.