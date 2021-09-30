UrduPoint.com

One Of Two Soyuz Rocket Launches From Kourou Space Center Postponed Until 2022 - Sources

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:00 AM

One of Two Soyuz Rocket Launches From Kourou Space Center Postponed Until 2022 - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) One of the two planned Soyuz-ST carrier rocket launches this year from the Kourou space center in French Guiana has been postponed until 2022, two sources in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

Earlier, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said two launches of the Soyuz-ST rocket from Kourou are planned until the end of 2021.

Prior to that, another Sputnik source in the industry reported that on November 23, two European Galileo navigation satellites are expected to be launched, and on December 29 - 34 UK OneWeb communication satellites, but the latest launch may be postponed until January 2022.

"The launch of OneWeb satellites has moved to January 6," one source said.

The other source confirmed the report, adding that the launch of Galileo satellites will be rescheduled for December 1.

