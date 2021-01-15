One of Two WHO Experts Trapped in Singapore Enters China After Negative COVID-19 Test

China has allowed a UK expert with the World Health Organization (WHO) team en route to Wuhan to enter the country after the person tested negative for COVID-19 antibodies, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday

"To support the WHO's work, China has agreed to conduct a second round IgM test for the related experts. The results showed that the British expert tested negative, but test results from the expert from Qatar continued to be positive. We have agreed to allow the British expert to enter China," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Jilian said during a regular press briefing.

Zhao explained that international travelers arriving from Singapore were required to represent negative COVID-19 test results, for both polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and antibody test, not older than the 48 hours before their flights.

A group of 15 scientists representing the WHO was scheduled to arrive in Wuhan on Thursday on a mission to investigate the origins of COVID-19. But two experts of the WHO team tested positive for IgM antibodies when they were transiting through Singapore.

As a result, those two WHO experts were tested again for COVID-19 antibodies, while the rest of the team arrived in Wuhan and were placed under a 2-week quarantine in accordance with local containment measures.