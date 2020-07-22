UrduPoint.com
One Of UK's COVID-19 Vaccine Developers Says Expects 1st Supply No Sooner Than Mid-2021

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:30 PM

One of UK's COVID-19 Vaccine Developers Says Expects 1st Supply No Sooner Than Mid-2021

Thomas Lingelbach, the president and chief executive officer of Valneva, one of the three companies developing a coronavirus vaccine for the United Kingdom, said on Wednesday that he did not expect it to be ready for large-scale supply sooner than at least in a year from now

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Thomas Lingelbach, the president and chief executive officer of Valneva, one of the three companies developing a coronavirus vaccine for the United Kingdom, said on Wednesday that he did not expect it to be ready for large-scale supply sooner than at least in a year from now.

"We are trying to bring a 10-year development cycle into 10 months. I hope that some will be faster but... I don't expect personally that we're going to see major supplies before the middle of next year," Lingelbach told Sky news.

Valneva CEO assessed his company's vaccine as having a probability of success at "above 50 percent.

"

The Valneva vaccine technology uses inactivated whole virus. Last week, the UK government said it had reached an agreement in principle with the company to procure 60 million of doses, with the option to add a further 40 million doses.

Agreements have been inked with the other two UK developers as well: the government secured 30 million doses of an mRNA vaccine, developed by the BioNTech and Pfizer partnership, and one million doses of a treatment containing coronavirus neutralizing antibodies, developed by the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company.

