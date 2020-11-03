One Of Vienna Shooting Suspects Detained - Reports Citing Austrian Interior Ministry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:10 AM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) One of the suspects in the shooting in the center of Vienna was detained, German broadcaster N-tv reported, citing the Austrian Interior Ministry.
According to the broadcaster, at the moment, it is not known exactly how many people participated in the attack. The police special operation in the center of the city is ongoing.