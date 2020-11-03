UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Of Vienna Shooting Suspects Detained - Reports Citing Austrian Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:10 AM

One of Vienna Shooting Suspects Detained - Reports Citing Austrian Interior Ministry

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) One of the suspects in the shooting in the center of Vienna was detained, German broadcaster N-tv reported, citing the Austrian Interior Ministry.

According to the broadcaster, at the moment, it is not known exactly how many people participated in the attack. The police special operation in the center of the city is ongoing.

Related Topics

Attack Police Interior Ministry German Vienna

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

2 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

2 hours ago

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

2 hours ago

Germany top for Brexit bank relocations: Bundesban ..

2 hours ago

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.