Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

One Of Wanted For Attacks On Policemen In Russia's Ingushetia Surrenders - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 01:20 PM

One of Wanted for Attacks on Policemen in Russia's Ingushetia Surrenders - Source

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) One of those wanted for attacks on police officers in the Republic of Ingushetia, Russia's Federal subject, has surrendered to security forces, a source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, a source told Sputnik that three officers were killed and eight more were injured during a counter-terrorist operation in Ingushetia. Fighters managed to escape.

"One of the wanted men, Amir Bokov, born in 2001, surrendered to the police. The search for three more people continues," the source said.

Related Topics

Injured Police Russia

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

22 minutes ago
 InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ ..

InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

22 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1 ..

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1312b

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges all stakeholders to respect rule ..

PM Shehbaz urges all stakeholders to respect rule of law

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.