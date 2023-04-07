NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) One of those wanted for attacks on police officers in the Republic of Ingushetia, Russia's Federal subject, has surrendered to security forces, a source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, a source told Sputnik that three officers were killed and eight more were injured during a counter-terrorist operation in Ingushetia. Fighters managed to escape.

"One of the wanted men, Amir Bokov, born in 2001, surrendered to the police. The search for three more people continues," the source said.