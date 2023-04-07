NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) One of the militants wanted for attacks on security forces in the Republic of Ingushetia, Russia's Federal subject, has been arrested, the regional operational headquarters reported on Friday.

On Thursday, a source told Sputnik that three officers were killed and eight more were injured during a counter-terrorist operation in Ingushetia.

Earlier in the day, according to a source, one of the of the wanted men, Amir Bokov, born in 2001, surrendered to the police.

"The operational headquarters of the Republic of Ingushetia detained a resident of Malgobek (a town in Ingushetia), A.B. Bokov, born in 2001, during operational search activities as part of a counter terrorist operation," the statement said.

The investigation into Bokov is ongoing.