One Officer Injured, 24 Arrested as Portland Protests Enter 73rd Day - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Twenty-four people have been detained in Portland as anti-racism protests continue in the US city for the 73rd day, police said.

"During the evening hours of August 7 and early morning August 8, 2020, officers made 24 arrests," the police said on Saturday.

They added that one officer had been injured by a large rock thrown during the unlawful assembly.

Protests against police brutality and racism have erupted in Portland and other US cities after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25. The Portland protests have since evolved into a nightly battle against the Federal forces that President Donald Trump deployed to the city despite the objections of state and local officials.