One Officer Killed After Militants Attack Police Car in Northern Afghanistan - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Militants attacked a police Ranger vehicle in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz on Wednesday, killing one officer and injuring another, provincial police chief Abdul Rashid Bashir told Sputnik.

The attack took place at around 6:30 a.m. (2:00 GMT).

According to Bashir, efforts to capture the assailants are still ongoing.

A civilian source, in turn, confirmed to Sputnik that one policeman was killed in the attack, adding, however, that two other officers and three civilians sustained injuries.

The attack came a day after a security source reported to Sputnik that militants had opened fire on a police vehicle in the same province, leaving one person killed. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the incident.