One Out of 6 Missing People Found Alive After Deadly Dam Collapse in Siberia - Ministry

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Rescuers found on Sunday one out of six people who were missing following the recent deadly dam collapse in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, the regional department of the Russian Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

The dam belonging to a gold mining cooperative collapsed on Saturday in the vicinity of the village Shchetkino in the Kuraginsky district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Siberia.

Two temporary living quarters were flooded, killing at least 15 gold miners. A total of 14 people remain in hospitals while six more were said to be missing.

"That is a bulldozer driver, who was born in 1985. He was previously listed as a missing person but today he was found alive. He is currently questioned by our officers," the ministry's spokesman, Vladimir Yurchenko, said.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the disaster was likely caused by violations of safety rules at the local gold mining pit.