UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Out Of 6 Missing People Found Alive After Deadly Dam Collapse In Siberia - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

One Out of 6 Missing People Found Alive After Deadly Dam Collapse in Siberia - Ministry

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Rescuers found on Sunday one out of six people who were missing following the recent deadly dam collapse in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, the regional department of the Russian Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

The dam belonging to a gold mining cooperative collapsed on Saturday in the vicinity of the village Shchetkino in the Kuraginsky district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Siberia.

Two temporary living quarters were flooded, killing at least 15 gold miners. A total of 14 people remain in hospitals while six more were said to be missing.

"That is a bulldozer driver, who was born in 1985. He was previously listed as a missing person but today he was found alive. He is currently questioned by our officers," the ministry's spokesman, Vladimir Yurchenko, said.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the disaster was likely caused by violations of safety rules at the local gold mining pit.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Driver Dam Vladimir Putin Krasnoyarsk Sunday Gold

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi wins &#039;Best Destination - Middle Eas ..

1 hour ago

UAE continues to support displaced people in Dhale ..

3 hours ago

UAE-wide celebrations to mark One Year to Go until ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to boost aviation

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.