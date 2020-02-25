UrduPoint.com
One Out Of Three Venezuelans Unable To Access Enough Food - World Food Program

Tue 25th February 2020

One Out of Three Venezuelans Unable to Access Enough Food - World Food Program

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) One out of three residents of Venezuela lacks access to food amid hyperinflation in the country, the World Food Program (WFP) said in a new assessment on Monday.

"WFP estimates that one out of three Venezuelans (32.3 percent) is food insecure and in need of assistance," the assessment said.

According to WFP's findings, 7.9 percent of the population, or 2.3 million people, reported severe insecurity, while 24.4 percent of the population, or 7 million people, said they experience moderate levels of lack of food.

The WFP conducted the assessment at the invitation of the Venezuelan government and obtained information from 8,375 questionnaires sent countrywide.

The lack of dietary diversity was indicated as a major concern.

The WFP found out that some 75 percent of households have adopted food-related coping strategies regarding the variety and the quality of the food they eat while 60 percent said they engaged in reducing the size of their meals.

Hyperinflation also affected the ability of 59 percent of households in Venezuela to buy food and made 65 percent unable to afford hygiene products, clothes and shoes, according to the assessment.

