One Palestinian Killed, 4 Wounded In Clashes With Israeli Forces In Jerusalem - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:50 AM

One Palestinian Killed, 4 Wounded in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Jerusalem - Reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) One Palestinian was killed and four others were injured in clashes with the Israel Defense Forces in Jerusalem's Isawiya neighborhood, media have reported.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported late on Thursday that the Israeli forces had opened fire on demonstrators, protesting against Israeli raids in the area.

The agency noted that the killed Palestinian was a 20-year old man who had previously been detained in Israeli prisons for political reasons.

