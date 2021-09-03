One Palestinian Killed in Clash With Israeli Army on Gaza Strip Border - Reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) A clash between the Palestinians and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on the border of the Gaza Strip and the Jewish state has left one Palestinian killed, according to media reports.

The victim is a 26-year-old man, Al Aqsa radio broadcaster reported on late Thursday.

The incident took place in the Jabalia refugee camp.

The clashes on the Israeli-Gaza Strip border have been underway for several days and have already left two Palestinians and one Israeli soldier dead.

The Palestinian protesters are demanding the suspension of the Gaza strip blockade, the opening of the border crossings, and the green light for the reconstruction of the enclave after the May hostilities.