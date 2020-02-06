UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Palestinian Shot Dead, 7 Injured In Clashes With Israeli Forces In West Bank - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 02:04 PM

One Palestinian Shot Dead, 7 Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank - Reports

One Palestinian was shot dead and seven others were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin, in an escalation of tensions resulting from the recent announcement of the United States' "deal of the century," media reported Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) One Palestinian was shot dead and seven others were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin, in an escalation of tensions resulting from the recent announcement of the United States' "deal of the century," media reported Thursday.

According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, the death of was that of 19-year-old university student Yazan Abu Tabikh, who was part of a group of locals that responded to Israeli bulldozers and other forces moving in to demolish a house in their neighborhood.

Despite the confrontation, the bulldozers proceeded with destroying the building.

Another incident was reported earlier in the day by Israeli media, which said that at least 12 Israeli soldiers had been injured in a suspected car-ramming attack in Jerusalem

The violence comes as part of an increasingly volatile situation in the West Bank and Gaza following the publication of the White House's widely panned Israeli-Palestinian peace plan in late January.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Century White House Gaza Student Bank United States January Media From

Recent Stories

Two dead as train derails near Milan: Italian medi ..

6 minutes ago

Virgin Australia Suspends All Flights to Hong Kong ..

6 minutes ago

62 vehicle owners fined for using substandard CNG ..

6 minutes ago

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand called on Speak ..

6 minutes ago

Despite using brute force, India failed to crush K ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistani student confident China will win battle ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.