One Palestinian Shot Dead, 7 Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank - Reports

One Palestinian was shot dead and seven others were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin, in an escalation of tensions resulting from the recent announcement of the United States' "deal of the century," media reported Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) One Palestinian was shot dead and seven others were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin, in an escalation of tensions resulting from the recent announcement of the United States' "deal of the century," media reported Thursday.

According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, the death of was that of 19-year-old university student Yazan Abu Tabikh, who was part of a group of locals that responded to Israeli bulldozers and other forces moving in to demolish a house in their neighborhood.

Despite the confrontation, the bulldozers proceeded with destroying the building.

Another incident was reported earlier in the day by Israeli media, which said that at least 12 Israeli soldiers had been injured in a suspected car-ramming attack in Jerusalem

The violence comes as part of an increasingly volatile situation in the West Bank and Gaza following the publication of the White House's widely panned Israeli-Palestinian peace plan in late January.