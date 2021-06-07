One Person Arrested at Minneapolis Portests Over Killing of Black Man - Police

One person was arrested on Sunday night at protests in the US city of Minneapolis following the killing of a Black man by a US Marshals task force, the police department spokesperson John Elder told Sputnik on Monday

Protesters rallied on Sunday a the fourth day in a row after the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith Jr. in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood on June 3. Local authorities said on Friday that Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before two deputies shot him.

"One arrest for Disorderly Conduct and no reported injuries," Elder said.

Unrest in Minneapolis began in May 2019, when a 46-year old Black man George Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for about nine minutes. Since the incident, some US states have enacted police reform measures, like choke-hold bans, while Congress is at loggerheads over a reform bill named after Floyd.