One Person Arrested In Connection To Mount Table Fire In South Africa - Correspondent

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

One Person Arrested in Connection to Mount Table Fire in South Africa - Correspondent

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) One person has been arrested in connection with the fire on Table Mountain near South Africa's Cape Town, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

The fire, which started on the mountain slopes on Sunday morning, has since then spread all the way to the Rhodes Memorial and the University of Cape Town.

Sputnik correspondent reports that officials were tipped off that people had been setting up the fire on the mountain slopes.

Meanwhile, firefighters are still struggling to contain the blaze.

More Stories From World

