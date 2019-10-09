UrduPoint.com
One Person Arrested In Police Operation After Shooting In Germany's Halle - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:09 PM

One Person Arrested in Police Operation After Shooting in Germany's Halle - Police

Police of the German city of Halle said on Wednesday they had detained a suspected gunman, who opened fire near a synagogue.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Police of the German city of Halle said on Wednesday they had detained a suspected gunman, who opened fire near a synagogue.

Earlier in the day, the local police said that the attack left two people killed.

According to the Bild newspaper, a hand grenade was also thrown at a Jewish cemetery.

"Our forces have detained one person. Please remain vigilant," the local police wrote on their Twitter page.

According to Deutsche Bahn, the train station in Halle was closed due to the police operation.

