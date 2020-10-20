UrduPoint.com
One Person Dead, 116 Policemen Injured During Santiago Protests - Reports

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) One person was killed, 116 police officers were injured and hundreds of people were detained during demonstrations on the anniversary of social protests in Chile, the Channel 24 Horas reports, referencing the interior ministry.

Almost 30,000 people participated in the demonstrations in Santiago on the first anniversary of social protests in Chile on Sunday. Peaceful demonstrations escalated into riots and clashes with the police, in which 116 officers were injured and two churches were burnt. According to the interior ministry, one person died as a result of an attack on a police vehicle during the exchange of fire.

"This fact is being investigated but we have to be absolutely clear: it occurred in the context of an attack on the carabineros," Interior Minister Victor Perez Varela stated.

Deputy Interior Minister Juan Francisco Galli reported that 580 people were detained in Chile, 287 of whom were from the metropolitan area.

At least 107 accidents happened during the protests held on Sunday, 57 of which occurred in the metropolitan region. The authorities registered 15 cases of looting and more than 50 vehicles were damaged, according to National Director General of Order and Security Ricardo Yanez.

