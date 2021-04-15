One Person Dead, 12 Missing After Ship Capsizes in Gulf of Mexico - US Coast Guard

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) One person is dead and 12 others are still missing after the commercial vessel Seacor Power capsized in the Gulf of Mexico near the state of Louisiana, US Coast Guard sector Commander Will Watson said in a press conference.

"As of now we have rescued six survivors who were safely transferred to shore," Watson said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we recovered one individual on the surface of the water deceased and the search effort continues for the remaining twelve."

Watson said the vessel remains overturned, partially submerged and grounded in about 55-feet of water.

Watson said the Coast Guard received a distress message on Tuesday afternoon about the capsized ship. The incident occurred under adverse weather conditions with winds reaching up to 90 miles per hour and extremely limited visibility, he explained.

The incident is currently under investigation, Watson said.