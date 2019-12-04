UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Person Dead, 2 Injured In Shooting Incident In Russia's Perm - Investigative Committee

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:40 AM

One Person Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Incident in Russia's Perm - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A drunk man in Russia's Perm opened fire at passers-by, killing one woman and injuring one bystander and a law enforcement driver, the regional office of the Investigative Committee said Wednesday.

According to the investigators, a 50-year-old, who was in illegal possession of a rifle, opened fire in his apartment first.

"He then went outside where he wounded a man and inflicted a deadly injury on a woman. Besides, a driver with the react team of the National Guard, who was in a service vehicle, received a gunshot wound," the committee said.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Driver Vehicle Man Perm Women

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 December 2019

31 minutes ago

UAE Press: World should stand by People of Determi ..

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan establishes Permanent Mission to OIC

11 hours ago

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislatio ..

11 hours ago

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.