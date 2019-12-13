UrduPoint.com
One Person Dead, 25 Injured In Residential Building Explosion In Germany - Police

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:15 PM

One Person Dead, 25 Injured in Residential Building Explosion in Germany - Police

One person was killed, and 25 others were injured as a result of what is believed to have been a gas explosion in a residential building in the eastern German town of Blankenburg, local police told Sputnik on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) One person was killed, and 25 others were injured as a result of what is believed to have been a gas explosion in a residential building in the eastern German town of Blankenburg, local police told Sputnik on Friday.

"Twenty-five people were injured of varying severity, one person was fatally wounded," the police spokesman said.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the cause of the blast was a central heating system.

"The preliminary version is that there was a domestic gas explosion in the building. Gas-powered central heating was installed in the building," the spokesperson said.

The explosion occurred at around 8:55 a.m. local time (07:55 GMT). The police and rescuers are working at the scene, with medical helicopters involved. The building and a neighboring kindergarten have been evacuated.

