One Person Dead, 65 Hospitalized Due To Ammonia Leak At Philippines Ice Plant - Reports

2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:03 PM

One Person Dead, 65 Hospitalized Due to Ammonia Leak at Philippines Ice Plant - Reports

An ammonia leak occurred at an ice factory in the city of Navotas, in the northwest part of Philippines capital, killing one person with 65 others hospitalized, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on Wednesday, citing the Bureau of Fire Protection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) An ammonia leak occurred at an ice factory in the city of Navotas, in the northwest part of Philippines capital, killing one person with 65 others hospitalized, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on Wednesday, citing the Bureau of Fire Protection.

According to the newspaper, 22 of the injured were sent to Tondo Medical Center, while the remaining 43 people were sent to Navotas Hospital.

Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco said that a 44-year-old man, who died due to the chemical leak, was an ice plant employee.

Tiangco urged residents of Barangay North Bay Boulevard to leave their homes until the leak could be contained.

