One Person Dead, 9 Injured In Washington DC Shooting - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 03:50 PM

One Person Dead, 9 Injured in Washington DC Shooting - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) One person was killed and nine others wounded in a shooting in Washington DC, a CNN affiliate reported.

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that a shooting took place on the 3300 block of Dubois Place in Southeast.

The WTOP-FM news website cited the police as saying that shots were fired at around 1 a.m. on Sunday. One person had died and at least nine others had been taken to nearby hospitals.

