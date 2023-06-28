Open Menu

One Person Dead, About 1,200 Others Hospitalized In Iran Due To Dust Storm - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 07:55 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) One person has died and almost 1,200 others have been taken to hospital as a result of the dust storm that has been raging in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan for several days, the head of the provincial crisis management center, Majid Mohebbi, said on Wednesday.

"Due to increased wind and dust, 1,191 people have been hospitalized in Sistan in recent days, one of whom died," he was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

On Tuesday, Mohebbi said 1,059 people had been injured in the storm, of whom 913 had received outpatient treatment and 145 remained in treatment centers.

The province's weather forecasting and disaster management service said the dust storm would continue in the region until the end of the week.

More Stories From World